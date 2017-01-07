Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
About three hits into this and I definitely started to feel that euphoric buzz mixed this with some music from The Underachievers and I went on a ride. I love how alert I was with this and the come down didn’t knock me out it sort of mellowed out perfectly I’m giving this a 5 and this is most defian...
I could instantly feel my mood improve as I’d been feeling a little down all day, was able to get very stoned even before I finished my first bowl after work. Easily one of my favorite strains I’ve had so far.