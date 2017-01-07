ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Euphoria Cookies reviews

Avatar for Lalunakitty
Member since 2019
love, love, LOVE!!!
Euphoric
Avatar for glassutk1
Member since 2019
Description is spot on. Very nice and clear high.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungryUplifted
Avatar for Rencay2415
Member since 2018
Great bud! Exceptionally smooth and a sweet taste. The ride isn’t overbearing it gets you at a productive level and you’re coasting from there.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for SelfConshus
Member since 2016
About three hits into this and I definitely started to feel that euphoric buzz mixed this with some music from The Underachievers and I went on a ride. I love how alert I was with this and the come down didn’t knock me out it sort of mellowed out perfectly I’m giving this a 5 and this is most defian...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for jessicat844
Member since 2018
Made me feel inspired. Helped me feel less stressed and more creative. Writing and yoga was nicer ✨
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for rissa1255
Member since 2016
This strain is definitely my favorite I’ve had so far, I could feel my mood improve instantly as I had been feeling a little down all day. The high is clear but relaxing, I was stoned before I finished my first bowl after work and usually I’m ready to pack a second one right away. I love love love t...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for rissa1255
Member since 2016
I could instantly feel my mood improve as I’d been feeling a little down all day, was able to get very stoned even before I finished my first bowl after work. Easily one of my favorite strains I’ve had so far.
Avatar for Wickedbark59
Member since 2016
MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE STRAIN! A little gets you where you need to go but lets you still focus on the ride. What I love the most is that it doesn't prevent you from being able to sleep!
EuphoricUplifted