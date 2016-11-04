We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Pretty much just as described by Leafly. Smell is sweet with just a slight skunkiness. Taste is fantastic if you like the sweet weed. More berry than grape for me, and almost a candy sweetness. Felt very relaxed and content. I don’t have a ton of pain, just a bit of arthritis and some nagging a...
This was a Great grow. I love this strain. So Beautiful and potent. It will knock your D in the dirt for real. Press it into some rosin and take that ride if you are able. A++ hopefully i can upload a picture.
Great nighttime strain! Heard this one was an aphrodisiac, and yes I think it would be nice to have sexy times with this strain, but it doesn't necessarily do just that. It made me feel really relaxed and okay with everything, great night sleep.