Fat Purple reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fat Purple.

Reviews

15

Avatar for Jbrown187
Member since 2017
My favorite strain ever. The calming effects from this strain are perfect for relieving stress and anxiety.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for RandyShadowMan
Member since 2018
Pretty much just as described by Leafly. Smell is sweet with just a slight skunkiness. Taste is fantastic if you like the sweet weed. More berry than grape for me, and almost a candy sweetness. Felt very relaxed and content. I don’t have a ton of pain, just a bit of arthritis and some nagging a...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ComradeBushtail
Member since 2019
Super calming. Really nice flavour and incredible head high. By far my favourite strain so far.
ArousedEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for SofaKingHigh420710
Member since 2018
This was a Great grow. I love this strain. So Beautiful and potent. It will knock your D in the dirt for real. Press it into some rosin and take that ride if you are able. A++ hopefully i can upload a picture.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for HippieLongStockings
Member since 2018
Great nighttime strain! Heard this one was an aphrodisiac, and yes I think it would be nice to have sexy times with this strain, but it doesn't necessarily do just that. It made me feel really relaxed and okay with everything, great night sleep.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JRoCC29
Member since 2017
will give you a stoner boner :)
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mojoriley12
Member since 2016
Really good. Smells super sweet. Used for headaches.
Avatar for 710Beckster420
Member since 2017
I have fibromyalgia and this made me feel almost pain free. I definitely recommend this strain!
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy