Fat Purple by Hazeman is an indica-dominant strain with big buds and potent effects. By crossing a Purple Rhino and G13 hybrid with Fat Marty, Hazeman achieved a strain with uplifting euphoria and soothing physical attributes. With a grow time of approximately 8 to 10 weeks, Fat Purple needs slightly more attention than your average grow, but patient growers will be rewarded with a healthy yield of deep purple buds dense with trichomes. Enjoy Fat Purple to mute depression and minor physical pain, and to improve mood.