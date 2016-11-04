Fat Purple by Hazeman is an indica-dominant strain with big buds and potent effects. By crossing a Purple Rhino and G13 hybrid with Fat Marty, Hazeman achieved a strain with uplifting euphoria and soothing physical attributes. With a grow time of approximately 8 to 10 weeks, Fat Purple needs slightly more attention than your average grow, but patient growers will be rewarded with a healthy yield of deep purple buds dense with trichomes. Enjoy Fat Purple to mute depression and minor physical pain, and to improve mood.
Reviews
15
Find Fat Purple nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fat Purple nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Fat Purple
Hang tight. We're looking for Fat Purple nearby.