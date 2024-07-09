This is in my all time top 5, possibly 3 strains of flower!!! I didn’t expect the 1,2 punch being that the main terpene is limonene, but when I do find strains that can put me right to sleep I hold them VERY near and dear to my heart and soul. Ha I purchased this flower from Vivid with the total cannabinoids sitting at 34.33%, total terps 3.18% and thc at 27.08%. So, I honestly don’t know where to start…I’m a medical user have been for a handful of years, for chronic migraines. Since rec has been legal in my state it is much much harder to find what I like to call ‘true indicas’. The ones that give you that 1,2 punch that you need to just sleep and you aren’t a fan of pharmaceuticals-just 100% couch lock, 0% head high...like the equivalence of growing an heirloom seed? Idk if that’s a thing with weed seeds but it should be haha. I live in a rec state so there are constantly new brands, new random strains, etc popping up-it’s honestly so hard not to get fomo, but these indicas aren’t true indicas anymore. Florida Kush is one that when I find it in stock within 45 minutes distance I will drive and stock. Up. I know everyone reacts to terpenes differently so it might not have the same effect on others but I have a very hard time finding indicas that will put me to sleep. This one does the trick! It is easily my top bed time strain right now. I don’t get any sort of headiness from it, surprisingly not super hungry either, just eases my pain and submerges me into whatever I’m sitting/laying on. I do have too high of a tolerance right now so I was surprised that it was able to effect me SO well. If you’re not a daily user I’d take a very small dose of this to start! If you have any sort of pain, Insomnia, PTSD, other reasons for night terrors, want the best sleep of your life this flower is a MUST!!!

