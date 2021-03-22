ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Florida Orange

Florida Orange

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
Hybrid
4.5(6)
Sleepy
Relaxed
Giggly
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 6 reviews

Florida Orange is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Gen made by crossing Key Lime Surprise with Clementine. This strain features sweet and earthy ctrus flavors. Not much is known about the effects of Florida Orange.

Buy Florida Orange near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Florida Orange effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

6 people reported 3 effects
Sleepy
16% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
16% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
16% of people report feeling giggly

Similar to Florida Orange near undefined

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Florida Orange reviews6

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strain spotlight