Hybrid

Flower Power

Flower Power is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Power Plant and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 88% sativa and 12% indica. Flower Power is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, the average price of Flower Power typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Flower Power’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Flower Power, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Flower Power strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Flower Power strain helps with

  Fatigue
    25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Flower Power strain reviews

February 5, 2024
Appearance: The Power Flower Sativa strain features vibrant green buds with fiery orange hairs and a generous coating of trichomes, giving it a visually appealing and frosty appearance. Aroma: Upon opening the jar, a wave of citrus and floral notes fills the air, accompanied by hints of earthiness and spice. The aroma is fresh and invigorating, setting the stage for a pleasurable smoking experience. Flavor: When smoked, Power Flower delivers a smooth and flavorful experience. The initial inhale offers a burst of citrusy goodness, followed by subtle undertones of pine and spice. The taste is clean and satisfying, making each puff a delight. Effects: As a sativa-dominant strain, Power Flower provides an uplifting and energizing high. It induces a cerebral buzz that enhances creativity and focus, making it ideal for daytime use. Users may experience a boost in mood and motivation, accompanied by a gentle euphoria that leaves them feeling uplifted and inspired. Potency: With a moderate to high THC content, Power Flower packs a punch without overwhelming users. Its balanced effects make it suitable for both novice and experienced consumers alike, providing a pleasant and manageable high. Standout Characteristics: What sets Power Flower apart is its ability to deliver a potent yet functional high. It strikes the perfect balance between mental stimulation and physical relaxation, making it suitable for various activities and occasions. Whether you're tackling creative projects, engaging in outdoor adventures, or simply seeking a mood boost, Power Flower delivers a consistent and enjoyable experience. Overall Impression: In conclusion, Power Flower Sativa is a standout strain that impresses with its enticing aroma, flavorful smoke, and balanced effects. It offers a euphoric and energizing high that's perfect for daytime use, allowing users to stay productive and uplifted throughout the day. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a casual consumer, Power Flower is sure to leave a lasting impression. Recommendation: I highly recommend Power Flower Sativa to anyone seeking a quality sativa experience. Whether you're looking to enhance creativity, boost mood, or simply enjoy a flavorful smoke, this strain delivers on all fronts. Grab a jar, fire up your favorite smoking device, and elevate your day with Power Flower Sativa.
February 2, 2024
Recommend highly for the price
November 1, 2024
A little sneaky at first. Feeling great, honest, expressive, focused, and happy.
Flower Power strain genetics

Strain parent
Pwp
Power Plant
parent
Flower Power
FP
Flower Power