Bred to improve on the already elite Mazar x Blueberry OG, Force OG crosses that powerhouse with Joseph OG to bring up the yields and resin production. Force OG puts out a pine and diesel terpene profile, celebrating true kush characteristics in flavor. Check out Force OG if you’re a kush connoisseur looking for a new cultivar.