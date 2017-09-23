ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Mazar x Blueberry OG

Hybrid

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Formerly Skywalker OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1473 reviews

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

Effects

7466 reported effects from 968 people
Relaxed 68%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 30%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 3%

Reviews

1,473

Avatar for Orientalmexican
Member since 2014
Finally was able to find Skywalker OG since last having it about 2 years ago. All morning long I was running errands and the entire time, my dirty desk sitting at home was in the back of my mind. I picked up some Skywalker OG at my new favorite dispensary and went home looking forward to a good smok...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for FemmeSnazzy
Member since 2015
This is a fantastic strain. In a bad mood? Feeling anxious? Overwhelmed? Skywalker will lift you up and take you to the stars. Excellent for combating nausea, this hybrid has all the best effects of sativa and indica without any downfalls. Like Luke Skywalker, it's also just a little fruity. Very ta...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LucifersCheese
Member since 2013
Definitely good stuff. I have pretty bad migraines, and I have anxiety attacks, I was always looking for something to help with that, and if this is you, this is your strain. Very reassuring, and just all around a very homey smoke.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jeahisaidit
Member since 2014
The force is strong with this strain. The wonderful balance between sativa and indica is present from the moment the medicine enters your system. The usual armor, pain, malaise that MS brings about is for a brief time muted. The effects of this strain allowed me to participate in several family func...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for CosmicNarko
Member since 2014
"I'm a couch."
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Mazar x Blueberry OG
First strain child
X-Wing
child
Second strain child
Gandalf OG
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Mazar x Blueberry OGUser uploaded image of Mazar x Blueberry OGUser uploaded image of Mazar x Blueberry OGUser uploaded image of Mazar x Blueberry OGUser uploaded image of Mazar x Blueberry OGUser uploaded image of Mazar x Blueberry OGUser uploaded image of Mazar x Blueberry OG
