Four Way is a sticky genetic foursome of landrace genetics and Skunk #1. Created through the union of three Middle Eastern landrace strains (Afghani, Indian, and Pakistani) plus the addition of the classic Skunk #1, you best believe Four Way produces an odor that could tip an elephant, much less fill the room it’s being consumed in. Known for an average cannabinoid profile of between 15-20% THC and 2% CBD, Four Way manages a creeping sedative bent that permeates the skin with warm, weighted sensations that guide you toward sleep. Four Way’s old world terpene profile reeks of hashy spice, earth, pepper, and skunk.