Indica

Four Way

Four Way

Four Way is a sticky genetic foursome of landrace genetics and Skunk #1. Created through the union of three Middle Eastern landrace strains (Afghani, Indian, and Pakistani) plus the addition of the classic Skunk #1, you best believe Four Way produces an odor that could tip an elephant, much less fill the room it’s being consumed in. Known for an average cannabinoid profile of between 15-20% THC and 2% CBD, Four Way manages a creeping sedative bent that permeates the skin with warm, weighted sensations that guide you toward sleep. Four Way’s old world terpene profile reeks of hashy spice, earth, pepper, and skunk.   

Reviews

7

Avatar for jennbunk
Member since 2015
Holy crap! This hits immediately and hard immediately after even my first vape. Couldn't keep my eyes opened, and super tired. I will post more as I try it again later, re pain, paranoid, etc later. Have GAD and PTSD and there is no Anxiery or Paranoia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jennbunk
Member since 2015
Platinum Vape Cartridges Sedation comes on quick, right after my first vape, 15 mins later, more intensifying. Also can be a chore to keep your eyes opened well as keeping your eyes opened. No negatives notes No anxiety or paranoia. Only tried once, will leave more re pain, etc, one I try it agai...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CaseyJonesEastCoast
Member since 2018
I thought the old VA 4-way was lost, and last I checked there wasn't an accurate pheno to replicate yet. I'm really happy to hear that they have though, if so. SSDD <3
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Four Way
