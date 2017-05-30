ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Fred Flipn’ Stoned is another wild herb plucked from the gardens of Shaman Stinky Steve and Cereal Killer Genetics. This immensely potent flower emits a fruity Haze aroma intermixed with herbal and floral terpenes that emanate off this strain’s light green nugs. Created by crossing Straight A’s Haze and Pink Champagne Kush, the squat plant offers truly intoxicating effects. Stinky Steve recommends utilizing this strain at the end of the day to thoroughly enjoy the debilitating stoney effects native to Fred Flipn’ Stoned.   

this it the 1st straining years that reminds me of a good old school Kush just day wrecker .......... you think you are good but you really are not ......... definitely not a good one to drive after smoking but it is a lot of fun to have around and is best if ur chilling with a movie or playing ur f...
HappyRelaxed
Straight A's Haze
Pink Champagne
Fred Flipn’ Stoned