Fred Flipn’ Stoned is another wild herb plucked from the gardens of Shaman Stinky Steve and Cereal Killer Genetics. This immensely potent flower emits a fruity Haze aroma intermixed with herbal and floral terpenes that emanate off this strain’s light green nugs. Created by crossing Straight A’s Haze and Pink Champagne Kush, the squat plant offers truly intoxicating effects. Stinky Steve recommends utilizing this strain at the end of the day to thoroughly enjoy the debilitating stoney effects native to Fred Flipn’ Stoned.
Fred Flipn’ Stoned
write a review
Member since 2017
Fred Flipn’ Stoned