Straight A's Haze by Cereal Killer Genetics is a special phenotype for Haze aficionados. This unique incarnation of Paradise Seeds’ Delahaze is a clarity-driven strain with a complex, spicy terpene profile. The grower, Shaman Stinky Steve, noted hints of nutmeg, pepper, cinnamon, and incense as well a motivating body high that promotes activity. Straight A's is also known as “Clean the Garage Haze,” as Steve found himself doing chores, acing his classes, and losing weight “ever since this strain came into [his] life.”