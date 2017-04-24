ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Straight A's Haze by Cereal Killer Genetics is a special phenotype for Haze aficionados. This unique incarnation of Paradise Seeds’ Delahaze is a clarity-driven strain with a complex, spicy terpene profile. The grower, Shaman Stinky Steve, noted hints of nutmeg, pepper, cinnamon, and incense as well a motivating body high that promotes activity. Straight A's is also known as “Clean the Garage Haze,” as Steve found himself doing chores, acing his classes, and losing weight “ever since this strain came into [his] life.”    

Avatar for Adawg22
Member since 2017
Helped sit down and study for hours and concentrate, anxiety free, and then good sleep after comedown.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Ajaxdion
Member since 2017
This made me very relaxed and euphoric in gentle but frequent waves. Leaves the body with a relaxed comfortable feeling.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for mellowcreature
Member since 2014
definitely a head changer... I felt super happy, my blues went away and the few aches I had didn't bother me. excellent smoke
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

DelaHaze
Straight A's Haze
Fred Flipn’ Stoned
