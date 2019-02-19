Bred by Archive Seed Bank, French Bread is an indica-dominant cross of Perris OG (named after the town in California) and Face Off Bx1. Its flavor holds onto the qualities of Perris OG, offering a pungent orange and citrus profile. While it maintains true OG Kush characteristics, the high is lighter than most OGs, a welcome treat for novices looking for a tasty afternoon smoke.
French Bread
Show all
write a review
Member since 2018
Member since 2019
Member since 2019
Member since 2019
Member since 2016