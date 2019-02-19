ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

French Bread

French Bread

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, French Bread is an indica-dominant cross of Perris OG (named after the town in California) and Face Off Bx1. Its flavor holds onto the qualities of Perris OG, offering a pungent orange and citrus profile. While it maintains true OG Kush characteristics, the high is lighter than most OGs, a welcome treat for novices looking for a tasty afternoon smoke.

Avatar for Tropicana24
Member since 2018
Gave me clear headed high and made me laugh. Good for those kind of people who need to kill the mentally buzzing.
GigglyHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for Chevicea
Member since 2019
Very tasty bud! Mellow and kind, great exhale. Like slowly wading into a warm pool of water and eating some toast while surrounded by pine trees in the middle of winter.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Pannambis
Member since 2019
Good!
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Thegoldenprawn
Member since 2019
If I was A French bread, I’d still want to eat French bread, enough said, said the French bread.
ArousedEuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for noellehebb
Member since 2016
A delightful strain for physical and mental relaxation but with an uplifted clear mind. This strain tastes amazing! Smells like OG Kush with some limonene to add the antidepressant boost. This strain is very different and yet, reminds me of Blue Dream’s classic attributes of relaxing while uplifting...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
