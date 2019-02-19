Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A delightful strain for physical and mental relaxation but with an uplifted clear mind. This strain tastes amazing! Smells like OG Kush with some limonene to add the antidepressant boost. This strain is very different and yet, reminds me of Blue Dream’s classic attributes of relaxing while uplifting...