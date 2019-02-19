ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for FODriscoll
Member since 2019
Very resinous with touches of purple.
feelings
Avatar for noellehebb
Member since 2016
A delightful strain for physical and mental relaxation but with an uplifted clear mind. This strain tastes amazing! Smells like OG Kush with some limonene to add the antidepressant boost. This strain is very different and yet, reminds me of Blue Dream’s classic attributes of relaxing while uplifting...
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Chevicea
Member since 2019
Very tasty bud! Mellow and kind, great exhale. Like slowly wading into a warm pool of water and eating some toast while surrounded by pine trees in the middle of winter.
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Thegoldenprawn
Member since 2019
If I was A French bread, I’d still want to eat French bread, enough said, said the French bread.
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Tropicana24
Member since 2018
Gave me clear headed high and made me laugh. Good for those kind of people who need to kill the mentally buzzing.
feelings
GigglyHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for Pannambis
Member since 2019
Good!
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTalkative