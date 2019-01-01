Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The result of crossing Peaches and Cream with Purple Punch, Fuzzy Navel is a pure indica. Honoring its namesake, buds are coated in a thick layer of frost with orange, cinnamon, and earth flavors. It’s sweet aroma has notes of cheesecake and cinnamon, making for a rich and indulgent profile.