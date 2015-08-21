ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Peaches and Cream

The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.

    Avatar for sweetbutter80
    Member since 2013
    Migraine pain comin on; nausea 6-7 when I medicated round 1930 or so. Takes bout 5 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (a must for me). Body high allowed me to eat dinner. Head high social & strong, very nice. High lasted 3 + hours, very nice for a Sativa dominant. Highly rec...
    EuphoricHungryRelaxed
    Avatar for shibaz
    Member since 2016
    My first foray into hybrids as I usually go for the indicas. I have PTSD and anxiety and didn't want to make that worse. This is fab. Sweet smelling, smooth, and a nice, let's get moving buzz. I cleaned the house! :) Good focus too.
    EnergeticEuphoricFocused
    Avatar for Lordofthecannadepths
    Member since 2018
    This strain is as great as it’s been hyped up to be, in my opinion. The bud I got is covered in trichomes and weighed 2.5 grams. It smells amazing and the smoke was smooth as hell, I hardly coughed at all. Huge selling point for me since I have a rough time smoking flower because of how harsh it is ...
    ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
    Avatar for DavoTooRaw
    Member since 2016
    Peaches and cream slips it's way in pretty quick so much so that you don't even know it hit you, you're just smacked, you can def taste like a spicy mint and a fruity sweet, and music sounds just about amazing makes you energetic to do work or maybe after a long day for a party is highly recommended...
    EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
    Avatar for cascadianmass
    Member since 2015
    An Indica leaning hybrid, this Super hybrid is a culmination of four strains, None of which tastes like peaches. Peaches and Cream tastes Peachy Keen though, so allow yourself some time on a nice Summer day to eat some Chronic Ice Cream with some Peaches and Cream Marijuana.
    CreativeEnergeticGigglyTingly
    Lineage

    Skunk No. 1
    Peaches and Cream
    Peachy Mack
    Fuzzy Navel
    Most popular in