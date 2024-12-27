stock photo similar to G14
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

G14

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • G14 effects are mostly calming.

    G14 potency is higher THC than average.

G14 is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lowryder and G13 Hash Plant. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. G14 is a fast-flowering and resilient strain that can be grown in almost any condition. This strain has a citrusy and woody flavor that reminds of the Moroccan hashish. G14 has a THC content of 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us G14 effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and pain-free. Medical marijuana patients often choose G14 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and chronic pain. Bred by Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds, G14 features flavors like citrus, earthy, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of G14 typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. G14 is a versatile and potent strain that will satisfy your indica cravings in a short time. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel calm and happy, give G14 a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed G14, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

G14 strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

G14 strain flavors

Loading...

Chemical

G14 strain reviews

Today
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Smoke a whole spliff to the face!! You'll be floating guaranteed.
February 8, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
it's pretty relaxing
November 6, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
very relaxing good for mornings and after work
Strain spotlight

G14 strain genetics