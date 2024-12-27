G14
G14 is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lowryder and G13 Hash Plant. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. G14 is a fast-flowering and resilient strain that can be grown in almost any condition. This strain has a citrusy and woody flavor that reminds of the Moroccan hashish. G14 has a THC content of 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us G14 effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and pain-free. Medical marijuana patients often choose G14 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and chronic pain. Bred by Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds, G14 features flavors like citrus, earthy, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of G14 typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. G14 is a versatile and potent strain that will satisfy your indica cravings in a short time. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel calm and happy, give G14 a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed G14, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
