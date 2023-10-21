Gak Lemon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Renowned for its potent effects and delightful flavor, Gak Lemon is a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. Gak Lemon boasts a THC content that can reach as high as 25%, making it a suitable choice primarily for experienced cannabis consumers. Its potency offers a robust and intense experience. Leafly customers report that Gak Lemon induces a sense of euphoria, relaxation, and an uplifting cerebral high. This strain is known for its ability to enhance mood and creativity, making it a favorite among artists and those seeking a mental boost. Medical marijuana patients often turn to 'Gak Lemon' when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Gak Lemon features flavors that combine earthy and sweet notes with a hint of citrus, creating a complex and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedative and relaxing effects. The average price of Gak Lemon typically ranges from $15 to $20 per gram, reflecting its higher potency and quality. Gak Lemon is a strain that packs a punch, making it a preferred choice for those seeking a powerful cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to consume Gak Lemon, we invite you to share your experiences and insights by leaving a strain review. Your feedback helps the cannabis community discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this potent strain.