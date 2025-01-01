Garfunkle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dumpster and 88G13HP. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Garfunkle boasts a moderate THC content, typically ranging from 15% to 20%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers frequently report that Garfunkle's effects include feelings of relaxation, happiness, and euphoria. This strain is known for its ability to uplift mood while also promoting a sense of calm, making it suitable for various occasions. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garfunkle when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Its balanced genetics and mood-enhancing properties can help alleviate these mental health challenges effectively. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Garfunkle features flavors that include sweet, grape, and earthy notes, and a hint of spice. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and calming effects. The average price of Garfunkle typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and availability. Whether you're seeking a strain for relaxation, mood enhancement, or stress relief, Garfunkle's well-rounded profile makes it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Garfunkle, we invite you to share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.