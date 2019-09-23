ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gelato #41 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato #41.

Reviews

Avatar for R_Evolution311
Member since 2017
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for OKFantom420
Member since 2018
Killer strain! The nose is super sweet and citrusy with an amazing undertone of berry! The high is definitely a heavy hitter! I’m an anxiety patient so it’s definitely not too cerebral. It’s still creative and aloof in the mind but EXTREMELY mellow in the body! From the pic I uploaded, you can just ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for RickLongtits
Member since 2019
really sweet flavor, incredibly relaxing high
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for avelectriccorp
Member since 2019
Was recommended this by a guy who saw me wearing a cookies shirt. I'm very stubborn with my top shelf strains so I was really hesitant. So hesitant I said no at first but kept it in the back of my Mind because it looked and smelled insane. So after doing the Do, I must Definitely agree with the peo...
Avatar for Dedecko
Member since 2019
Very good taste, nice buds and that sweet smell..i love this model🖤💥and colours😍
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for MeechoSmoko
Member since 2017
Best Gelato strain no Bap!
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for KFeilS
Member since 2018
Meh. Over-rated though good.
