Gelato Margy is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and Frozen Margy, originally bred by Cannarado Genetics. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gelato Margy is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gelato Margy is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato Margy effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato Margy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Nature Heritage, Gelato Margy features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gelato Margy typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gelato Margy is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Margy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.