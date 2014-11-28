We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 82%
Happy 62%
Sleepy 58%
Hungry 55%
Euphoric 51%
Pain 51%
Stress 51%
Insomnia 37%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 34%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%
Reviews
41
Urban-Alien
Member since 2015
im quite dubious of Autos as ive had a couple of clangers and a couple of ok-good strains mainly from Barneys Farm.. Ive done Dutch Passions Auto blackberry Kush and found the quality to be good-very good though they took upto 90 days to finish even though they say 70 but this G13 Labs Auto Giga Bud...
Exactly what I was looking for to help me fall asleep. Took a little while for the feelings to settle in but once they did.. wow. My whole body is relaxed. This is a very potent body high which melts me into my bed with pleasant thoughts, and my thoughts aren’t too racy so it’s easy to fall asleep.
I really like this strain. I’m not much for real heavy indices but this was the bomb. It slowly creeps on you and settles in nicely. You feel happy, relaxed and sleepy. You can comprehend most things, but definitely a bedtime strain. Not too overwhelming!
Planting all five of my seeds turned out to be a head ache when it came to “predicting” the final weeks of flower and knowing when to flush. These autos start and finish on their own time so I have one that matured at 73. Two more left and I think there’s anywhere between 1-4 weeks left. That’s 12-1...
Surprisingly heady for an indica, but oh boy does it knock you out. I'll be on the couch for the rest of the night. This would be great for lighting up with friends and laying back to watch movies and eat shitty food.