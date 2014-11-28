ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gigabud reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gigabud.

Effects

29 people reported 314 effects
Relaxed 82%
Happy 62%
Sleepy 58%
Hungry 55%
Euphoric 51%
Pain 51%
Stress 51%
Insomnia 37%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 34%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

Urban-Alien
Member since 2015
im quite dubious of Autos as ive had a couple of clangers and a couple of ok-good strains mainly from Barneys Farm.. Ive done Dutch Passions Auto blackberry Kush and found the quality to be good-very good though they took upto 90 days to finish even though they say 70 but this G13 Labs Auto Giga Bud...
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
babachman
Member since 2017
Exactly what I was looking for to help me fall asleep. Took a little while for the feelings to settle in but once they did.. wow. My whole body is relaxed. This is a very potent body high which melts me into my bed with pleasant thoughts, and my thoughts aren’t too racy so it’s easy to fall asleep.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Arizontnightmare
Member since 2018
I really like this strain. I’m not much for real heavy indices but this was the bomb. It slowly creeps on you and settles in nicely. You feel happy, relaxed and sleepy. You can comprehend most things, but definitely a bedtime strain. Not too overwhelming!
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepyUplifted
ReFurr
Member since 2017
This strain left our whole group giggling &amp; looking at each other cross-eyed. Non of us had been that stoned in a while, it was great!
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Photos

Lifechanger043
Member since 2018
Planting all five of my seeds turned out to be a head ache when it came to “predicting” the final weeks of flower and knowing when to flush. These autos start and finish on their own time so I have one that matured at 73. Two more left and I think there’s anywhere between 1-4 weeks left. That’s 12-1...
highsam97
Member since 2017
Surprisingly heady for an indica, but oh boy does it knock you out. I'll be on the couch for the rest of the night. This would be great for lighting up with friends and laying back to watch movies and eat shitty food.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Rikke
Member since 2015
I really enjoyed this medicine it was recommended by a gentleman in Kind store in Tempe a little pricey but came through
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Dank74
Member since 2018
Strong smell but very good and smooth. Tasty. I would recommend for sure.
