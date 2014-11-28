Gigabud by G13 Lab is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Big Bud and Northern Lights. This strain produces happy but sleep-inducing effects with an earthy aroma of fresh apricots. Gigabud’s relaxing qualities make it a strain best saved for the end of your day or when faced with sleepless nights.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Reviews
Find Gigabud nearby
Photos
Lineage
Products with Gigabud
