Gigantuan is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Critical Mass and Super Skunk. Gigantuan is a high-yielding strain that lives up to its name, producing massive buds that are covered in resin. Gigantuan is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gigantuan effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gigantuan when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Bred by Aztech Genetics, Gigantuan features flavors like lemon, skunk and earth, with an aroma of citrus and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to the anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of the strain. The average price of Gigantuan typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gigantuan is a potent strain that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Gigantuan is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and munchies. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gigantuan, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.