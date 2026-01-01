Glacee Blanche (also known as Glace Blanche or Glacée Blanche) is an indica bred by Beleaf Cannabis, crossing Ice Cream Cake with White Truffle. With THC levels typically ranging from 24–28%, this strain offers a rich, dessert-forward profile featuring sweet vanilla, creamy notes, and a touch of pine. Dominant in Humulene, it carries subtle earthy and herbal undertones alongside its smooth sweetness. The high delivers a euphoric, uplifting head effect that can bring on giggly, carefree vibes before settling into a deeply relaxing body sensation. Known for its extremely frosty, “white ice” coated buds, Glacee Blanche is a standout in the dessert family of strains and is ideal for evening use, stress relief, and full-body relaxation. If you've tried this strain, leave it a review!