Glazed Lemon Thai is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Happy Dreams Genetics from a genetic cross of Lemon Thai x (Chemdog x Hindu Kush). This is a hearty, high yielding strain that grows into stocky plants with bright purple buds covered in calyxes. Glazed Lemon Thai has intense lemon, earth, and minty terps with creative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glazed Lemon Thai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.