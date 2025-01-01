Glazed Lemon Thai
stock photo similar to Glazed Lemon Thai
Glazed Lemon Thai
GLT
Hybrid
write a review
Glazed Lemon Thai is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Happy Dreams Genetics from a genetic cross of Lemon Thai x (Chemdog x Hindu Kush). This is a hearty, high yielding strain that grows into stocky plants with bright purple buds covered in calyxes. Glazed Lemon Thai has intense lemon, earth, and minty terps with creative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glazed Lemon Thai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Glazed Lemon ThaiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Glazed Lemon Thai products near you
Similar to Glazed Lemon Thai near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—