Gluttony is an indica-leaning hybrid (typically ~60–80% indica) with THC levels commonly ranging from 20–30%+, bred from modern dessert-style genetics often associated with Gelato 41 × Sherbert or Banana OG × Trophy Wife. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a decadent flavor profile of sweet cream and fruity berries layered with citrus zest, earthy spice, and subtle gassy undertones. Driven by terpenes like myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Gluttony offers a rich, indulgent smoking experience. Expect an uplifting, euphoric onset that sparks creativity and mood elevation before settling into a deeply relaxing, full-body calm, often accompanied by a strong appetite boost. Potent and satisfying, Gluttony is ideal for evening use, unwinding, and enjoying a flavorful, dessert-forward session.