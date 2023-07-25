GMO Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO Runtz.
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
j........k
July 25, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Awesome Dope. Sehr komfortabeles High. Angenehme Wärme im Körper. Kopf ist klar strukturiert und dennoch leicht abgedriftet. Hilft mir bei meinen Rückenschmerzen und ADHS. Am besten am Nachmittag nehmen.
l........t
August 22, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Daily user. My experience with GMO Runtz was a 0.5g pre -roll. I felt mellow after smoking half the joint then after ten minutes a strong head buzz came over me and my body felt incredibly light. Very relaxing and sedating, but still able to carry conversation and think clearly. A+
h........y
September 19, 2023
Relaxed
I actually walked into a room and smelled this thinking it was a mix of tobacco and weed but I was wrong. Don't let the tobacco smell fool you though. This is a nice smoke. It does make me cough despite being a seasoned smoker, but that being said its a very moorish smoke. It's sweet undertones and lovely relaxing chill will have you wanting to keep smoking these back to back.