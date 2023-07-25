GMO Runtz
GMO Runtz effects are mostly calming.
GMO Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Runtz. This strain is a potent and flavorful combination of two popular strains that deliver a balanced high of euphoria and relaxation. GMO Runtz is 25%-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GMO Runtz effects include feeling happy, sleepy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose GMO Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Ruby Farms, GMO Runtz features flavors like garlic, citrus, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of GMO Runtz typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. GMO Runtz is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
