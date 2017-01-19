Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I found the taste just as previously commented: coffee, cheese, pine. The smoke was smooth but that has more to do with the cure than the strain. The effect, however, is what made gorilla biscuit a standout strain to me. As noted the name gorilla biscuit comes from the slang term for quaaludes. I've...
Cheese/coffee smell.
Medium intensity when smelling it
Not harsh to smoke
Very relaxed and chilled feeling. Perfect before bed or after intense workouts.
Was semi fluffy with some purple and some orange hairs
Crystals were not long but it was covered
Darker green colour