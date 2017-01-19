ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for RickTivy
Member since 2019
This strain worked especially well to treat insomnia as well as appetite and stress.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Freedmom17
Member since 2017
Gorilla biscuit is great for your body to relax with a clear mind and it’s a great flower if you don’t want fuzzy headed. 👍🏻
Avatar for LaurieCoffey
Member since 2017
It keeps me calm yet able to do things. As a person who has seizures it is important to stay calm all the time.
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for veach88
Member since 2016
i can feel gravity
Happy
Avatar for beelzebub.schwartz
Member since 2017
I found the taste just as previously commented: coffee, cheese, pine. The smoke was smooth but that has more to do with the cure than the strain. The effect, however, is what made gorilla biscuit a standout strain to me. As noted the name gorilla biscuit comes from the slang term for quaaludes. I've...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for travis11952
Member since 2017
Cheese/coffee smell. Medium intensity when smelling it Not harsh to smoke Very relaxed and chilled feeling. Perfect before bed or after intense workouts. Was semi fluffy with some purple and some orange hairs Crystals were not long but it was covered Darker green colour
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Benchpressnerd
Member since 2016
Got this for sleep, for sure works. You feel floaty, very high, happy and tired! Negatives dry mouth, and makes you super hungry which is difficult when you want to sleep... better planning next time🍕
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungrySleepy