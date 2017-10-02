ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gorilla Grips
  4. Reviews

Gorilla Grips reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Grips.

Reviews

7

Avatar for SebasSmokers
Member since 2017
just fount this strain and omg i love this. the kush-like effects and sweet taste are just wow amazing. dank big buds. 25 euros for 4 gram!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Slintsx
Member since 2019
This strain is a creeper. Delicious and smooth and easy to enjoy, however the first session I ended up over doing it a bit and felt nauseous. My second session was much better as I limited the amount of hits. Great high and laid me into the couch.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Eyesofchaos
Member since 2019
STICKY!!!! Heavy hitter for sure. Felt like the GG4 was choking me only to be gently nulled into exhaling sweet berry note.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kokopuf
Member since 2018
Combines two things i love. Gorilla glue and Death Grips. Welcomed me back gently after a small t-break (daily smoker). Like one of those massage chairs ...a spa in nug form.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for anxiousandpainful
Member since 2017
Great strain to kick back and wind down before bed in the evening. Don’t smoke it if you got shit to do though
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for slaterX420Xblanchard
Member since 2016
The strain is OUTSTANDING! Very euphoric, very relaxing, and just so so peaceful. Like it puts you in a state of zen. But even though you're relaxed, you can still do everyday things. Gorilla Grips is an excellent pain reliever and can put you right to sleep if tired.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry