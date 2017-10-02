We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This strain is a creeper. Delicious and smooth and easy to enjoy, however the first session I ended up over doing it a bit and felt nauseous. My second session was much better as I limited the amount of hits. Great high and laid me into the couch.
The strain is OUTSTANDING! Very euphoric, very relaxing, and just so so peaceful. Like it puts you in a state of zen. But even though you're relaxed, you can still do everyday things. Gorilla Grips is an excellent pain reliever and can put you right to sleep if tired.