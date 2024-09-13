stock photo similar to Alien Gorilla
Alien Gorilla is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Runtz and Alien Technology. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Alien Gorilla is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Alien Gorilla typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Alien Gorilla’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Alien Gorilla, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Alien Gorilla strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Happy

Alien Gorilla strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Muscle spasms
    25% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Alien Gorilla strain reviews4

September 13, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Pretty nice, really good happy head high
