Grand Master Sex reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grand Master Sex.
Grand Master Sex strain effects
Grand Master Sex strain flavors
Grand Master Sex strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with PTSD
t........6
July 8, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Smoked ah 3.5 that day blew her brains out from the back end lol and she blew me like never before
C........x
June 14, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
I get a horny high on this strain. Hmm I guess the name says it all lol. 😆
F........r
March 16, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
So me and my girlfriend decided to get an ounce of this stuff. Let me say that the high got us horny as rabbits. We did our thing for hours after smoking like 1/4th of the ounce. This strain will make you wanna fuck.
n........y
May 22, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Dam had this strain with my girl was eating her for hours loool made for that and she blew me crazy
e........l
April 5, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
It’s great. You literally can go forever like a German machine gun back in the days… can highly recommend it to all hornballs out there…