Grand Master Sex
aka Grand Master Sexy
Grand Master Sex is a 2022 strain from Exotic Genetix, crossing Oreoz x Scotty 2 Hotty.
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with PTSD
Grand Master Sex strain reviews
t........6
July 8, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
C........x
June 14, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
F........r
March 16, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy