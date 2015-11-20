ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Grandpa Larry OG

Grandpa Larry OG

An instant classic from top tier genetics, Grandpa Larry OG is the next elite OG strain. Granddaddy Purple and Larry OG were crossed to create this indica that behaves more like a hybrid. With clear, creative thoughts paired with a subtle relaxing effect, this strain can relieve pain without locking you to the couch. Taking after Granddaddy Purple in growth, these dense dark green and purple buds are covered in trichomes and orange hairs.

OnePDXOne
Member since 2016
Strain: Grandpa Larry (not OG? Granddaddy Purple / Larry [OG] cross -- Indica) THC: 18.82% CBD: 0.36% Location found: Portland Canna Connection Date purchased: 6.8.16 Price: $10.00/g Weight: 1/1g Method of Consumption: Herb Iron and small bong Smell: This was the reason for the purchase. It was a...
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
dammitmeeks05
Member since 2015
Granddaddy Purp x Larry OG! The smell is enormous. Buds look like they've been rolled in sugar. You get that great OG smell with the medicinal GDP and what more could you want in a Indica!
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
AgentAK
Member since 2016
LARRY! Method of consumption: Volcano Vaporizer Pros: Relaxing and pain relief. Feels like a weight has been lifted from my shoulders, pain just melts away. No real head effects other that a calming effect by being so relaxed. Cons: Dry mouth and eyes. Have a drink handy. Overall/Other: Smooth ...
HappyRelaxed
CircleJerk
Member since 2016
Absolute fire, I had to do a double take,I have smoked Larry OG and this takes it to the next level. Great cross with purple, instant fan I will definitely visit Grandpa Larry again!!!
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
MitchellandFinese
Member since 2016
So I got this strain by accident thinking that it was the normal Larry OG but advertised as an indica(silly me). However, when I puffed on this strain I felt instant relief and it almost feels like everything just melted away. A nice body high but I’m still attentive.
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Lineage

Larry OG
Granddaddy Purple
Grandpa Larry OG

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OGUser uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OGUser uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OGUser uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OGUser uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OGUser uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OGUser uploaded image of Grandpa Larry OG
