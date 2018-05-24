We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 61%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 43%
Hungry 28%
Pain 40%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%
Reviews
1,912
GanjaGodessGabriella
Member since 2018
'Grape Ape' Select Elite 1000mg cartridge. This relaxing Indica seems to really calm anxiety and act as a mood lifter. There is no brain fog with this strain though so it is possible to remain fully alert and functional while being fully medicated. Creativity can be enhanced as well. Grape Ape can a...
Though indica, I got a mix of a sativa with a relaxed feel after smoking this. I smoke a lot so my tolerance is very high. The effects don’t hit like they used too. But this is a nice strain and smokes nice. Definitely recommend!