ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grape Ape
  4. Reviews

Grape Ape reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Ape.

Effects

Show all

1386 people reported 10092 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 44%
Euphoric 43%
Hungry 28%
Pain 40%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 31%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Reviews

1,912

Avatar for GanjaGodessGabriella
Member since 2018
'Grape Ape' Select Elite 1000mg cartridge. This relaxing Indica seems to really calm anxiety and act as a mood lifter. There is no brain fog with this strain though so it is possible to remain fully alert and functional while being fully medicated. Creativity can be enhanced as well. Grape Ape can a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for WhimsicalSummer
Member since 2020
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for zaraiahb
Member since 2017
Though indica, I got a mix of a sativa with a relaxed feel after smoking this. I smoke a lot so my tolerance is very high. The effects don’t hit like they used too. But this is a nice strain and smokes nice. Definitely recommend!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for br69ke_
Member since 2020
absolutely love the taste, an hour in i was feeling extremely relaxed and then bam! i was slump
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
User uploaded image of Grape Ape
more photos
Avatar for JustKagami
Member since 2020
Pretty good strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Tophercaringo31
Member since 2020
Very relaxing. Not as euphoric as I like but this was a great tasting indica that makes me happy and relaxed. 8.5/10
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for Kells190
Member since 2019
I have so much good things to say about this strain but I just smoked a bowl of it and about to knock out let’s put it that way great strain to use before bed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DucksAllDay
Member since 2020
Tis lit fam
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepyTalkative