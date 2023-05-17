stock photo similar to Grape Cream Cake
IndicaTHC 23%CBG 1%

Grape Cream Cake

Grape Cream Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Wedding Crasher strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of grapes and cherries with a hint of nutty vanilla. Grape Cream Cake is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Cream Cake effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Cream Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Grape Cream Cake features flavors like grape, cherry, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Grape Cream Cake is a heavy-hitting indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its sweet and fruity flavors of grape and cherry, followed by rich notes of nutty vanilla. This strain has a dense and frosty appearance with purple hues and a coating of trichomes. Grape Cream Cake was a runner-up for Leafly's Strain of the Year in 2023. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Cream Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Grape Cream Cake strain effects

Reported by 47 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Happy

Grape Cream Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    32% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    30% of people say it helps with Pain
Similar to Grape Cream Cake near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Grape Cream Cake strain reviews47

May 17, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I have no complaints w: Grape Cream Cake. I smoke often and have a moderate tolerance and this strain gets me nicely stoned. Got it at a dispensary in Colorado. Not too sleepy and makes me very comfortable and relaxed. :))
24 people found this helpful
October 10, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Talkative
Tasty! Definitely hints of berry flavor with a cream soda type of way. Affordable shelf popcorn buds got a zip for 70 at leiffa Denver. I smoked half blunt and had to put it out lol and now here I am chatting away! Alright have a good time.
17 people found this helpful
June 14, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Pretty heady high for an indica leaning hybrid, very nice mellow body and head high but comes on strong. I’m a daily toker and this surprised me a little but in a good way like your first Twix bar. This could be my new #2 right after Blue Dream. This was a pre-roll from Durango Cannabis Company. Would definitely buy this one again.
17 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight