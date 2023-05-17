Grape Cream Cake reviews
Grape Cream Cake reviews
c........s
May 17, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
I have no complaints w: Grape Cream Cake. I smoke often and have a moderate tolerance and this strain gets me nicely stoned. Got it at a dispensary in Colorado. Not too sleepy and makes me very comfortable and relaxed. :))
s........o
October 10, 2023
Giggly
Talkative
Tasty! Definitely hints of berry flavor with a cream soda type of way. Affordable shelf popcorn buds got a zip for 70 at leiffa Denver. I smoked half blunt and had to put it out lol and now here I am chatting away! Alright have a good time.
M........y
June 14, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Pretty heady high for an indica leaning hybrid, very nice mellow body and head high but comes on strong. I’m a daily toker and this surprised me a little but in a good way like your first Twix bar. This could be my new #2 right after Blue Dream. This was a pre-roll from Durango Cannabis Company. Would definitely buy this one again.
W........l
December 1, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Giggly
Made me horny
h........1
September 15, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Helped me relax, makes you hungry, every time this I smoked I ate my entire kitchen. That’s a good thing for me
w........8
January 11, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
The smell of this Strain is insane, just pure berry muffin and nothing else, and the taste is the same just much lighter and with some creamier notes🔥🔥🔥 The high is great to just chill, vibe and just listen to music or watch a movie, great for just chilling and calming your anxiety🔥❤️ love this one!
S........t
September 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I just smoked prior to typing this so bear with me, The high hits you head on and hits hard, the head high is just lingers ever so slowly in to an absolute slow melt.
s........8
February 3, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This strain ranks top 5 for sure 🔥✨🤌 When taking in a strain, for me, it’s about the senses. Certain strains smell different, taste different, engaging the many areas of sensory experience while partaking in this wonderful plant. This one right here triggers nostalgia, mixed with a great potential for a highly optimal day. Truly an uplifting experience and feeling with this one.