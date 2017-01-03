ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grape Drink is a sweet cross of familiar genetics. Kimbo Kush x Grape God offer their best attributes to this indica, expressing themselves as large spear-shaped colas from Kimbo Kush and the intoxicatingly sweet aroma of Grape God. While Grape Drink’s sweet candy flavor is enough to win over consumers from coast to coast, its luscious body effects and reflective mental state make it a must-have. Enjoy Grape Drink in small doses for a manageable all-day indica, but continue to consume this heady cut and anticipate heavy body effects that lead toward rest and relaxation.       

Avatar for DJGarcia906
Member since 2016
Very good high, I love it!
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for warrenbobrow
Member since 2016
Grape Drink satisfies the sweet tooth that lays in all of us.. It's not overwhelming, but I'd stay well clear of bicycles, skateboards and especially automobiles when consuming this deeply relaxing Indica... I like to use Grape Drink in a tincture- for use in medicated mint juleps.. made with the ...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for liftedtiki5
Member since 2016
I got this strain from The Highway in Colorado. It was grown outdoor in the Keystone mountains at altitude. It is the darkest purple I have seen and the biggest outdoor purple nugs I have seen in awhile. Definitely the hardest hitting indica I have had. Great strain!
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Shayleec
Member since 2018
The perfect high, lasted 2ish hours and was happy and bubbly yet super chill. No headache
GigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for QueenDelJackson
Member since 2018
Felt like a heavy indica with slight sativa head high. Nice body sensation, had mad munches, and always crashed into sleep after. Smoking in bowl/blunt gave unpleasant fire taste Thoughts were slightly paranoid. Not my favorite strain and will not be buying again, but good enough to smoke the rest o...
HungrySleepy
Lineage

Grape God
Kimbo Kush
Grape Drink

