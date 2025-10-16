Grape Fire is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Fire Lady. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its intriguing lineage, Grape Fire offers a unique and well-balanced cannabis experience. Grape Fire typically contains around 18-20% THC, making it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is known for its ability to induce a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity, making it versatile for various occasions. Leafly customers report that Grape Fire effects include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often turn to 'Grape Fire' to help manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced properties make it a popular choice for those seeking relief from a variety of conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Grape Fire features flavors that encompass sweet grape notes, hints of berry, and a touch of earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its delightful aroma and potential relaxing effects. The average price of Grape Fire typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to experience Grape Fire, please share your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.