Grape Gummiez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Gummiez.
Grape Gummiez strain effects
r........0
November 27, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Pretty dank overall, good for relaxing or chilling, doesn't put you on your ass but do note (people will know you are stoned) if you like to go out in public.
c........1
November 5, 2023
Relaxed
A very relaxing high
m........y
August 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Gorgeous looking, great smelling, distinctive taste, this strain we be a 5 star smoke for you. A medium-fast hitting high that is juuuuust enough heady to relax you on the front-note. As the high settles in, that relaxation melts into a nice, happy smile. Big smile, maybe even. A calmness kicks in and takes over your mid-note high … and this is your cue to hit the bong again if you want to keep going. Once that calm kicks in. Grape Gummiez end-note a very mild creative euphoria that’s a great come down to the progression of relaxed-happy-calm-creative-euphoria. Special bonus, this strain doesn’t give you the munchies.