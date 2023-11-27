stock photo similar to Grape Gummiez
Grape Gummiez
aka Grape Gummies
Grape Gummiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gummiez and Grape Gasoline, and distributed by Gage Cannabis. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Grape Gummiez is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Grape Gummiez features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes. The average price of Grape Gummiez typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Grape Gummiez’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gummiez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grape Gummiez strain effects
Grape Gummiez strain reviews3
r........0
November 27, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
c........1
November 5, 2023
Relaxed
m........y
August 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy