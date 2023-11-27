Gorgeous looking, great smelling, distinctive taste, this strain we be a 5 star smoke for you. A medium-fast hitting high that is juuuuust enough heady to relax you on the front-note. As the high settles in, that relaxation melts into a nice, happy smile. Big smile, maybe even. A calmness kicks in and takes over your mid-note high … and this is your cue to hit the bong again if you want to keep going. Once that calm kicks in. Grape Gummiez end-note a very mild creative euphoria that’s a great come down to the progression of relaxed-happy-calm-creative-euphoria. Special bonus, this strain doesn’t give you the munchies.