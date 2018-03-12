ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grape Jelly reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Jelly.

Avatar for Bikerbaker
Member since 2019
I have been having a hard time lately trying to find that flower that really kicks your ass, but in a good way. For me, the search is over, I tried Grape Jelly for the first time yesterday, my method of smoking was using a small beaker bong. Two small bowls after working all day totally kicked my ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jlsmith5
Member since 2019
Very relaxing
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Strongjohn1977
Member since 2019
It had a decent taste and the effects hit me fast with a nice uplifted feeling yet I'm chill and relaxed
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Spencer_015
Member since 2019
Smells great and smokes great!
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for K1MB3R22
Member since 2019
This stuff is amazing for when I’m crocheting. I’m focused but zoned out. I suffer from anxiety so crocheting just gets my minds off things, sort of. But crocheting &amp; Grape Jelly together and I’m just chill. No overthinking or worry, it’s so awesome. Also the taste is great. Big plus too, this h...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Soft-spot
Member since 2019
The Strain is special. The author describing it is exactly what you get. I got this strain in Maricopa from Smokin' Wheels Cannabis Delivery, and it's gonna be one of those usual orders.
EuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for billzipz
Member since 2016
Woah! This stuff really hits ya, I’m literally up up and away. This strain is potent. The taste is soo sweet, like the sweetest fresh grapes you can think of. Pick this one up for sure!
EuphoricTinglyUplifted