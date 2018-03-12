Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I have been having a hard time lately trying to find that flower that really kicks your ass, but in a good way. For me, the search is over, I tried Grape Jelly for the first time yesterday, my method of smoking was using a small beaker bong. Two small bowls after working all day totally kicked my ...
This stuff is amazing for when I’m crocheting. I’m focused but zoned out. I suffer from anxiety so crocheting just gets my minds off things, sort of. But crocheting & Grape Jelly together and I’m just chill. No overthinking or worry, it’s so awesome. Also the taste is great. Big plus too, this h...