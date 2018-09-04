ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Grape Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 8 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 159 reviews

Grape Kush

DJ Short's Grape Kush is a productive marijuana hybrid strain that has sharp and fruity aromas. The effects are long-lasting and powerful, inducing euphoric head effects and a relaxed body.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

866 reported effects from 118 people
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 56%
Happy 51%
Sleepy 32%
Uplifted 30%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 19%
Headache 10%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

159

Avatar for JoshLoc
Member since 2016
Got this as a C02 oil, that tests at 80%Thc made by the Quarry, very terpy and tasty. Has really nice kush flavour undertones. Effects wise it's what I love in a good hybrid, a thick cloudy head high comes on right away and within 5-10 mins you slip into a nice kush body high that is sucking you dow...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for chinkeye
Member since 2015
Having sex on this reminded me of how it felt the first time...fucking incredible.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
I picked Grape Kush from Arizona Cannabis Society..Grape kush is amazing for PTSD and chronic pain.So light and smooth grape taste cured to perfection just fire! Slept very well and relieved my pain very well.Grape kush effect's remind me of the body buzz of Northern Light's long lasting range from ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for kushmania
Member since 2012
great for anxiety, this is a morning/daytime strain for anyone who always needs a calm-me-down but still has stuff to do
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Eric420
Member since 2013
Grape Kush has a sweet grapey smell, really Pungent and sorta cheesey. But great over all body high good for just relaxing after a days work i wouldent use this strain if u have to do alot of tasks witch inclueds physical work. Really Euphoric for the first half hour to 45mins. then u just get reall...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Romulan Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Grape Kush
First strain child
Armagnac
child
Second strain child
Grape Valley Kush
child

Photos

