Grape Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Double Grape and Runtz Cake. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a balanced blend of effects that cater to a broad range of cannabis consumers. Grape Runtz Cake typically boasts a moderate to high THC content, often averaging around 22%. This potency makes it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who seek a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report that Grape Runtz Cake's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain is renowned for its mood-enhancing properties, providing a sense of calm and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Runtz Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer therapeutic relief without excessive sedation, making it versatile for addressing various conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Grape Runtz Cake features flavors like sweet, fruity, and a prominent grape undertone, which is characteristic of its Grape Runtz lineage. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its fruity and earthy aroma. The average price of Grape Runtz Cake typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it an accessible option for those looking for a flavorful and enjoyable cannabis experience. Grape Runtz Cake is a well-balanced hybrid strain known for its delightful flavor profile and versatile effects. If you've had the opportunity to try Grape Runtz Cake, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.