Hybrid

Grape Smuggler

Grape Smuggler

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Grape Smuggler crosses the timeless classic Grape Ape with Face Off OG Bx1. This strain holds onto the sweet grape flavor of Grape Ape while adding a thick, gassy OG flavor to the mix. For anyone who loves Grape Ape, Grape Smuggler is a must-try.

Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
Grape Smuggler