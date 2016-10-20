Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Fiery red, dense nugs. Strong floral scents, smells like Walt Disney and Spring. Full of sweet flavour. Soft euphoric onset, long lasting happy high. Perfect for anxiety or stress. A real hidden gem!
Rudi's final thought: If it's raining outside, or snowing, or wind's blowing, or perfectly s...