ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gravity
  4. Reviews

Gravity reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gravity.

Reviews

30

Avatar for DropsOfMercury88
Member since 2018
amazing!! recommend this strain for night time use!! put me out quick and easy, like my ex!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for mjayyroxxatcod
Member since 2016
Gravity is right. Slammed me right into my fucking bed watching Netflix
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for cupcake10
Member since 2016
makes me sleepy and I have to smoke more frequently to feel a buzz
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gyanx
Member since 2015
great high and great cbd effects too. perfect balance between a strong high and relaxation. best strain ive ever had!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of GravityUser uploaded image of GravityUser uploaded image of GravityUser uploaded image of GravityUser uploaded image of Gravity
more
photos
Avatar for RudiCanada
Member since 2015
Fiery red, dense nugs. Strong floral scents, smells like Walt Disney and Spring. Full of sweet flavour. Soft euphoric onset, long lasting happy high. Perfect for anxiety or stress. A real hidden gem! Rudi's final thought: If it's raining outside, or snowing, or wind's blowing, or perfectly s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for BlazenFireOne420
Member since 2015
Picked some up today gotta say I'm happy :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jamieebee
Member since 2014
Pretty strong strain. Knocked me out, so it's definitely a good one for night time. Otherwise I was very happy and uplifted. Definitely an indica experience
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy