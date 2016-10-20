Gravity is an indica strain of marijuana that, due to its high CBD content, is becoming a popular recommendation for the treatment of chronic pain and the stress often associated with chronic pain conditions. The strain comes from Hash Plant and Northern Lights stock and, as expected, delivers a strong body sensation that makes this a popular nighttime strain. Effects can be more active for some but will still offer deep relaxation. Gravity’s dense buds will have a nice contrast of coppery-red hairs and should have a floral aroma and a sweet and sour fruit taste.
