Green Caffeine reviews
Green Caffeine strain effects
Green Caffeine strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
6........f
July 27, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I have only found this in a disposable vape pen at Curaleaf in Fl. However, I was not expecting this little thing to be so effective. For the past 4 days I have used this all day long and not once did I need flower to maintain my needed level of relief. I have lupus, adhd, aging old injuries to my spine and legs and a pile of neurological and mental health stuff. I’m raising 4 kids and 2 are autistic. I was able to complete my weekly tasks in 4 days instead of the usual 6. It would be a cure all for me if it helped with the skin rash and razor like burn pain from lupus and heat exposure. But definitely worth trying if you’re looking for relief from body fatigue, brain fatigue, brain fog, adhd, executive dysfunction, social anxiety, completing tasks due to energy drops or pain spikes, and just need some go-go in your body to get through the day. It has all the stimulant benefits without the negative side effects. Hope this stays in stock. It was on sale for $15.
g........4
August 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain is no joke! Found it in flower at a local dispensary. I’m an experienced smoker, but was surprised at its relentless effectiveness. Do NOT take if you need to wind down. But if you have something that needs doing, Green Caffeine will be with you every step of the way (and then some!). Additional note: this did not amplify my anxiety, making it a new go-to sativa when I need a burst of focus without the baggage.
F........c
August 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Immediately want to do yard work, plant new stuff, after feeling fatigued and depressed. A few puffs will change your 'tude!!!!
W........t
June 3, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Always a fan of dank sativa.
V........y
March 8, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This strain really keeps me up, And more often than not any strain puts me to sleep. But I feel extremely energized after smoking this and it gives me the drive to do other things.
l........o
February 21, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Anxious
I use this when I need to zone in and get stuff done around the house. Definitely makes you able to focus on a task once you’re in it. The key is to make it the right task! Can definitely cause a bit of anxiety / paranoia if in a bad headspace.
d........t
September 21, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Wanna have the energy to do chores after work & have fun doing them? Take this.
c........3
January 12, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
i got back inside from smoking this strain and immediately started cleaning my room. i was so focused and productive, and the high was still really heady and full-body. good stuff 👍