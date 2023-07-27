I have only found this in a disposable vape pen at Curaleaf in Fl. However, I was not expecting this little thing to be so effective. For the past 4 days I have used this all day long and not once did I need flower to maintain my needed level of relief. I have lupus, adhd, aging old injuries to my spine and legs and a pile of neurological and mental health stuff. I’m raising 4 kids and 2 are autistic. I was able to complete my weekly tasks in 4 days instead of the usual 6. It would be a cure all for me if it helped with the skin rash and razor like burn pain from lupus and heat exposure. But definitely worth trying if you’re looking for relief from body fatigue, brain fatigue, brain fog, adhd, executive dysfunction, social anxiety, completing tasks due to energy drops or pain spikes, and just need some go-go in your body to get through the day. It has all the stimulant benefits without the negative side effects. Hope this stays in stock. It was on sale for $15.