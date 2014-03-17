ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Green Kush
  • Leafly flower of Green Kush

Indica

Green Kush

Green Kush

Green Kush is the offspring of cannabis favorites Green Crack and Purple Kush. Dense with orange hair and a sweet pine aroma, this slightly indica-dominant strain begins with an upbeat cerebral effect before inducing a heavy body sensation. This plant has an intermediate growing difficulty but can thrive indoors or outdoors and matures at around 8 weeks. The end product will be shorter to average-sized plants with moderate yield.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

85 reported effects from 40 people

    Reviews

    62

    Show all

    Avatar for KushasLawdEviL
    Member since 2015
    received this yesterday and I was told it would give me energy and clarity...It did that indeed...I vaped half a gram before the gym and I was a machine having fun laughing through reps! it was an amazing feeling of power and wakefulness. it has a sweet taste with hints of citrus as well as the a...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticFocusedUplifted
    Avatar for Theonewhoknocks420
    Member since 2014
    Strain has a great smell, like a California forest. Only one bowl and you are in a heavy high in both mind and body, which gives you the choice of either choosing activities or sleeping. It is not a super high, but it will take away most pains in an instant. Great for stomach pain and anxiety. Helps...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
    Avatar for eclecticsupernova
    Member since 2016
    This Strain tends to leave me in some what of a head fog. I love it for night time or lazy day use. I do however tend to get a headache if too much is consumed.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedCreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for jomich12
    Member since 2014
    I'm a begginer and when I took 1 bong hit of this it gave me a really nice high with noo paranoia felt relaxed at sometimes but also energetic at others aha I loved it
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
    Avatar for bdreams26
    Member since 2013
    Good medicine. Green Crack x OG kush parents. The buds are dense and green like green crack with a lot of orange hairs like OG kush. Hits in the body but does have a euphoric balance to it. Smooth tasty smoke.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricFocusedHappySleepy
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Purple Kush
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Green Crack
    parent
    Strain
    Green Kush

    Photos

    Show all

    User uploaded image of Green KushUser uploaded image of Green KushUser uploaded image of Green KushUser uploaded image of Green KushUser uploaded image of Green KushUser uploaded image of Green KushUser uploaded image of Green Kush
    more
    photos
    Luck o’ the Irish: 15 ‘Green’ Strains to Help You Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
    Luck o’ the Irish: 15 ‘Green’ Strains to Help You Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

    Most popular in